Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$19.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

