Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPTF

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

(Get Free Report)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.