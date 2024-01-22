The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 2,065 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.29. 1,142,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,087. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day moving average of $204.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

