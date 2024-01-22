Theta Fuel Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $268.61 million and $4.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,423,834,296 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

