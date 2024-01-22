Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.43. 2,620,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $241.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.