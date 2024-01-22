United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. United Airlines also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.85)-(0.35) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

UAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 209.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

