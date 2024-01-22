UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $511.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average is $515.13. The firm has a market cap of $473.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

