Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. 9,453,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

