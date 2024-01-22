Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.45. 2,711,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $241.40. The stock has a market cap of $339.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

