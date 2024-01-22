Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,982. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

