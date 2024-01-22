Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $157.14 million and $9.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00014093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.86109504 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $7,081,027.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

