Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.84 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.84 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,568,290 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

