WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0572 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, WAX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $194.63 million and $7.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,118,333,359 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,736,605 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

