Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 261251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.89.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
