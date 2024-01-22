ZClassic Price Down 12.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $651,388.72 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00056015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

