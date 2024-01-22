Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. 6,798,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.