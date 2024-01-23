11,181 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,564,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

