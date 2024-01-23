13,419 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

