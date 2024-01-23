AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,327. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $167.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

