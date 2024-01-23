Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

ACHC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. 44,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

