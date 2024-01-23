Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 3.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,096. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

