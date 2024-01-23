Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 57,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

