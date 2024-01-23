Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $73.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00131156 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

