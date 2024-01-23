Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 82,454.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

