Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,165,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 52,561,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,506,646. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

