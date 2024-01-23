Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $156.79 and last traded at $155.91, with a volume of 62460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

