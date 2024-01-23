American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.44. The stock had a trading volume of 352,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,276. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.