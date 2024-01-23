Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.