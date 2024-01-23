Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

