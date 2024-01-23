Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 3,314,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965,925. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

