Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

