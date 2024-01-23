Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $74,000 Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in SiTime were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. 148,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

