Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $841,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Crown were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 1,059,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

