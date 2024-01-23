Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.54. 1,355,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,031. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.