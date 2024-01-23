Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $5.58 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $240.93 million and $8.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00014341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

