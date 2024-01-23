Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 2,008,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

