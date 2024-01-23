Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.50. 677,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $270.63.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,037 shares of company stock valued at $56,194,662 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

