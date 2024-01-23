ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,944.58 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.8160363 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $975,287.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

