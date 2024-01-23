AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $13.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2,757.85. 27,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,627.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2,560.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,783.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

