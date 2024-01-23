Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 289,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

