Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,215 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Nestlé by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Nestlé by 770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.