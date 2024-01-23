Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.52. 1,014,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

