Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 23,738 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 240,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

