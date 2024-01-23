Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 144,382 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of HP worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,125. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

