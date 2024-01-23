Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AJG traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 166,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,241. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.