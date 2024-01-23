Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NetApp worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NTAP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.83. 130,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.