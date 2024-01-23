Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $690.08. 516,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

