Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.34% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of USPH traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. 3,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

