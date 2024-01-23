Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 35,764 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.60% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 47,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,311. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

