Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Intel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 9,841,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,400,414. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.